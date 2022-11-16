Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) traded down 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.89. 9,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 954,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $518.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently -66.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 264,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,187,000.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

