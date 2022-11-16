BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,467 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,015 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BHP Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,246 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 311,158 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 49,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,943 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 137,367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHP. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,100 ($24.68) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,300 ($27.03) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.68) to GBX 2,050 ($24.09) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,250 ($26.44) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.3 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP stock opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.