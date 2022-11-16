Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,053. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after buying an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,649.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,561,000 after purchasing an additional 983,982 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

