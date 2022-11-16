Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,342. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.09.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after purchasing an additional 107,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,462,000 after purchasing an additional 196,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

