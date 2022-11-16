BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.34

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 511146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.
BELLUS Health Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
