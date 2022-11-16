Beldex Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Beldex has a total market cap of $137.25 million and $1.94 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,207.61 or 0.07294273 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00035641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00078560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00061064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023198 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

