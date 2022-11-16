Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 128,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

BELFB traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $35.62. 2,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $7,971,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

