Beach Point Capital Management Sells 5,520 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $15,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,031,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,030 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $14,234.90.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 51,473 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $145,153.86.

On Monday, November 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,209 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $3,385.20.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,112 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $58,324.80.

On Monday, October 31st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 65,230 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $201,560.70.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 4,875 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,548.75.

On Monday, September 12th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $113,940.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,653 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $10,930.36.

On Thursday, August 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,620 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $7,306.20.

Terran Orbital Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:LLAP opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,857,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Terran Orbital by 5,220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 7,338,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200,302 shares during the period. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at $36,097,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLAP. B. Riley began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

