Bath & Body Works Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,558 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 45% compared to the typical volume of 5,225 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 7.4 %

NYSE:BBWI traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. 307,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,824. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

