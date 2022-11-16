Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 237.89 ($2.80).

BARC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 250 ($2.94) target price on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.70) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.00) to GBX 180 ($2.12) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.12) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.51) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Barclays Stock Down 1.1 %

BARC opened at GBX 155.52 ($1.83) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.28. The company has a market capitalization of £24.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 507.16. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 132.06 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.58).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

