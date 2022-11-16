Barclays Lowers Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Price Target to $2.00

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 349.34% from the company’s current price.

Sigilon Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ SGTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 1,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,225. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $5.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGTX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 69,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,689 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

