Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Trading Down 12.8%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 12,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 10,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Banxa Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges. The company offers a conversion widget/API product to third parties who require fiat on-and off-ramps that allows to embed its product into the crypto ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

