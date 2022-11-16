Bank of Montreal Can Buys 259,917 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 259,917 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Medtronic worth $255,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 54,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

