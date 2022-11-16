Bank of Hawaii Sells 950 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,047,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.74. 4,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,283. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,195. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

