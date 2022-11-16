Bank of Hawaii Sells 477 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in American Express were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

AXP opened at $155.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.53. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

