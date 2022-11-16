Bank of Hawaii Sells 3,534 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Kroger were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,483,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Kroger by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.46. 26,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,676,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.