Bank of Hawaii Sells 225 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on D. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Stock Performance

D opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy



Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.



