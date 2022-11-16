Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,519 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 424,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after buying an additional 49,477 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 27.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 889,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,723,000 after acquiring an additional 193,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

