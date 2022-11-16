Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,293 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in BCE were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of BCE by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

