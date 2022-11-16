Bank of Hawaii Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Target were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $48,301,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Target by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,792,000 after acquiring an additional 274,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 18,319.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 266,367 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Down 14.7 %

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Shares of TGT opened at $152.74 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $267.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

