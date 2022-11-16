Bank of Hawaii Purchases 584 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,208. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

