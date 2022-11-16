Bank of Hawaii Has $470,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after buying an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after purchasing an additional 235,686 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,135,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $407.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.73 and its 200-day moving average is $352.34. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

