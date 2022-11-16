Bank of Hawaii Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
BlackRock Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $729.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $956.63. The company has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $623.81 and its 200 day moving average is $638.71.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
