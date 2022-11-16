Bank of Hawaii Acquires 4,242 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 127.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 38.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 124.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 45.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

HE opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

