Band Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58.08 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00011850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $69.13 million and $58.08 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.00571528 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.11 or 0.29785228 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.