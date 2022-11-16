Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Gap Up to $26.04

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.04, but opened at $27.10. Bancolombia shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 1,027 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.
Bancolombia Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia
Bancolombia Company Profile
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
Featured Stories
