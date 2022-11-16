Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Gap Up to $26.04

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.04, but opened at $27.10. Bancolombia shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 1,027 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Bancolombia by 37.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the first quarter worth $2,406,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

