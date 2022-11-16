Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0179 per share by the bank on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

BBAR opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $583.77 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBAR. TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 173,057 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 222,368 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.