Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.40

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance

LON:BCPT opened at GBX 85.41 ($1.00) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104. The company has a market cap of £599.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 68.53 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.20 ($1.46).

Get Balanced Commercial Property Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Balanced Commercial Property Trust news, insider Isobel Sharp purchased 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £26,602.20 ($31,259.93).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.