Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Nordson by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nordson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 21.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.44 and a 200 day moving average of $218.81. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

