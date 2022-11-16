Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $817,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $253.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

