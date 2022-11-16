Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 2,929 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

