Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 2,170 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries stock opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average is $98.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

