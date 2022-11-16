Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 200 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $245.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.