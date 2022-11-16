Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases Shares of 10,301 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,301 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after acquiring an additional 172,194 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,616,000 after acquiring an additional 501,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Workday by 29.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,525,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $160.35 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.75 and a 200 day moving average of $153.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. OTR Global cut Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.32.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

