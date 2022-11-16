Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.93.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

