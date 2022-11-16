Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $910,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

