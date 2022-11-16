Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $1.39 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

