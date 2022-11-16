Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 419,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 274.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock worth $13,256,665 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.