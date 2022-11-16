Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,035 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.44.

NYSE:PXD opened at $263.00 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.62 and a 200 day moving average of $243.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

