Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires New Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,087 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.79. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

