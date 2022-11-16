Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Down 9.5% in October

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 920,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Azure Power Global by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Azure Power Global by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Price Performance

NYSE AZRE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,589. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $281.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.71. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azure Power Global Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZRE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

