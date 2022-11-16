Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Down 9.5% in October

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 920,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Azure Power Global by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Azure Power Global by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period.
NYSE AZRE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,589. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $281.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.71. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $23.85.
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
