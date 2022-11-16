Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Aziyo Biologics accounts for about 2.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 8.37% of Aziyo Biologics worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics Price Performance

AZYO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 5,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $111.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.46. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on AZYO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

