Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.00 million-$190.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.00 million. Azenta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Azenta Stock Up 21.8 %

AZTA opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. Azenta has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $121.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Azenta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

