Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.00 million-$190.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.00 million. Azenta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Azenta Stock Performance
Shares of AZTA stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13. Azenta has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AZTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Azenta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.
Insider Activity at Azenta
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Azenta by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Azenta Company Profile
Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azenta (AZTA)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.