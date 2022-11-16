Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.00 million-$190.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.00 million. Azenta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13. Azenta has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Azenta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

Insider Activity at Azenta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Azenta by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.