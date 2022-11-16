Axie Infinity Achieves Market Cap of $673.06 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.00 or 0.00042398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $673.06 million and approximately $76.26 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,194,371 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,194,370.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.24420473 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $82,231,496.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

