Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Shares Down 3.8%

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.25. 1,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Awilco Drilling Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

About Awilco Drilling

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs, as well as owns offshore drilling rigs for offshore drilling operations. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

