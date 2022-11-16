AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 286,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

AVROBIO Trading Down 1.1 %

AVRO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 3,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.58. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

Institutional Trading of AVROBIO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

