Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Avista has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 74.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avista to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.
Avista Stock Performance
Shares of AVA opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. Avista has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on AVA shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Avista
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Avista by 83.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Avista by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Avista by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
