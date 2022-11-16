Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $1.00. Avinger shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 38,133 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avinger Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading

