Avid Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avid Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Avid Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVID. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Avid Technology stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.28. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $37.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 98,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

